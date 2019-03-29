Pregnant moose killed after vehicle collision on Lillooet River Forest Service Road. (Pemberton Wildlife Association/Tonette McEwan)

B.C. wildlife group seeks help after pregnant moose fatally hit by car

Pemberton Wildlife Association is looking for more information

The Pemberton Wildlife Association is looking for information after a pregnant moose was killed.

A vehicle collided with a moose on the Lillooet River Forest Service Road sometime between the evening of January 20 and early January 21, according to the association’s newsletter.

“Losing a pregnant adult cow is a serious blow – we want to avoid any future accidents,” the newsletter said.

The vehicle is believed to be damaged.

“Information describing the incident would be helpful in finding a solution to prevent future incidents with this vulnerable herd of moose.”

They estimate only 37 of that breed of moose exist.

READ MORE: BC SPCA looking at Okanagan for wildlife rehab centre


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nearly 4,000 without power in South Surrey/White Rock
Next story
Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Just Posted

Two people dead after hostage taking in Surrey ends with gunfire

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during deadly standoff just west of Holland Park

‘The Devil will always take you back’: An ex-con turned believer tells his story

Cloverdale’s Mino Pavlic travels to prisons to tell his life story, one of crime and redemption

Soccer standout Jenna-lee Baxter of Surrey to continue on coaching path at SFU

At awards night, the midfielder was named Lorne Davies Female Athlete of the Year for a team sport

Nearly 4,000 without power in South Surrey/White Rock

Outage stretches from 20 Avenue to Marine Drive

Sher Vancouver founder Alex Sangha of Delta honoured by Governor General

Sangha was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his work in support of the LGBTQ community

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

‘Olympics of Recreational Hockey’ coming to Richmond in spring 2020

CARHA Hockey World Cup to involve 140 teams from 15 countries

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

5 to start your day

Port Moody mayor charged with sexual assault, women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms and more

Most Read