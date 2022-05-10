B.C. wildfires may be linked to higher risk of cancer, brain tumours

New study finds higher incidence of lung cancer and brain tumours due to wildfire exposures

The White Rock Lake wildfire in North Okanagan is shown burning during the 2021 B.C. wildfire season. (Terry Lawson/Facebook)

Living in a wildfire-prone area may be detrimental to your health, says a new study out of McGill University.

The first of its kind to research the connection between the two, the study found a higher incidence of both lung cancer and brain tumours in those exposed to wildfire.

Published in the Lancet Planetary Health, research shows that people living within a 50-kilometre radius of wildfires over the past ten years have a 10 per cent higher chance of developing a brain tumour and a 4.9 per cent higher chance of lung cancer.

More than 1,600 wildfires burned throughout B.C. during the 2021 wildfire season, razing close to half a million hectares of land. The largest, the Sparks Lake fire, reached close to 100,000 hectares and spread smoke throughout much of the B.C. Interior.

Jill Korsiak, a PhD student involved in the study, said that many of the pollutants in wildfire smoke are known human carcinogens.

The study adds that while most of these carcinogens dissipate after the fire is out, other pollutants like heavy metals linger for long after.

READ MORE: Spring freshets trigger Okanagan Indian Band’s emergency operations centre

READ MORE: Public health agency trying to find out how many Canadians struggling with long COVID

