Fires set to cut off fuel near Ashcroft, 2017. (Black Press files)

B.C. wildfire prevention fund begins taking applications

Forest fuel program no longer requires local cost-sharing

The B.C. government’s revamped forest fuels program began taking applications Monday, with $10 million committed for the current year to assist communities to reduce wildfire risk.

Communities can apply for up to $100,000 each to reduce fire risk, without the requirement for local cost sharing for work, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson announced Monday at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler.

Applications are open until Dec. 7 for this year’s funding, part of a $50 million commitment included in the provincial budget in February. An additional $20 million will be available for the next two years.

The funds are available for seven categories: education, vegetation management, legislation and planning, development considerations, inter-agency cooperation, emergency planning and cross-training.

The program will continue to be administered through the UBCM, as it has been since 2004.

The province also has a homeowner’s manual to advise property owners on how to reduce forest fire risks on private land.

