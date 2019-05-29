Vancouver Island Whale Watch tourists saw a white orca during a tour on May 28. (Vancouver Island Whale Watch Facebook)

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

While Captain Ahab wasn’t present, a whale-watching tour did happen to find a white whale close to Nanaimo during an excursion yesterday.

Vancouver Island Whale Watch posted photos on social media after coming across a white orca Tuesday, and Val Watson, a marine naturalist with the Nanaimo-based company on the mid-day tour, said it is not an everyday occurrence.

“For the tour we saw humpbacks and on the way back, about five minutes outside of Nanaimo, we came across a pod of orca and within that pod of orca there was a white individual,” said Watson. “It’s very rare. The last time it was recorded in our population was about 10 years ago, so it’s happened before, but it’s very uncommon.”

RELATED: Rare white raven seen on Vancouver Island

RELATED: Blonde raccoons remain elusive on Newcastle

Watson said it’s hard to determine whether it was an actual albino and the reasons why it was white, but genetics could be the reason for the orca’s complexion.

“There’s a couple of thoughts to it,” said Watson. “Nothing’s confirmed yet because it takes sampling, that we just don’t have access to, so what people are suggesting to us is that it’s Chediak-Higashi syndrome, which is a genetic condition that can cause albinism in mammals.”

As a white orca sighting doesn’t happen often, Watson said the tour was abuzz.

“There was a ton of excitement,” said Watson. “It’s really rare so it’s really incredible to get to see it. We weren’t really expecting to find something like that, so we were definitely excited.”


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Previous story
Mother of missing man pleads for public’s help after car found in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Children release hundreds of butterflies at Cloverdale’s Surrey Centre Cemetery

More than 250 students from A.J. McLellan school participated in the annual event

Challenger Baseball to host fundraiser this weekend

Plane tickets, football tickets, restaurant vouchers and more to be raffled

PICS in Surrey to get $3.4 million to help young adults train for trades careers

The programs provide training and “employment support” for those 18 to 24 years old

Idea to document parallel stories of life after loss in White Rock pitched

Vancouver filmmaker hoping community votes will help fund sequel to Before She’s Gone

Rick Hansen awards gold certification to South Surrey aquatic centre

Grandview Heights facility named one of the most accessible in Canada

Mother of missing man pleads for public’s help after car found in Chilliwack

Vehicle of Kristofer Shawn Couture, 25, was found abandoned in the area

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

Chilliwack schools adopt dress code policy meant to ‘stop policing girls’ bodies’

Students are still expected to dress appropriately for school, but should not be dealt with in a shameful way

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Langley wildlife shelter could use help during ‘baby season’

Baby animals are arriving by the hundreds at Critter Care

Man, 59, charged in ‘violent’ East Vancouver sexual assault

Vancouver police said Choe Wing Ma was charged with sexual assault and robbery

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

Most Read