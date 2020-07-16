(The Canadian Press)

Police watchdog probes Vancouver arrest after man on bicycle left with ‘serious’ injuries

Police were searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a prior incident when they saw him on a bicycle

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man was left with serious injuries during an arrest in Vancouver.

In a statement on Thursday (July 16), the Integrated Homicide Investigators said that the incident happened between 3 to 3:30 a.m. that morning.

Police were searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a prior incident when they saw him on a bicycle near the intersection of Dunsmuir and Howe Streets. The man rode away so officers followed him, the IIO said.

He was taken into custody in the 1000 block of Robson Street and during the arrest sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The watchdog is asking anyone who saw the incident to contact the Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for comment.

Most Read