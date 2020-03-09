Electron microscope image of coronavirus COVID-19, released in February 2020 by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (Associated Press)

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Fear and misinformation about coronavirus have led to hoarding of hand sanitizers and even toilet paper, and now B.C. government officials have warned of a telephone scam trying to sell fake COVID-19 testing services.

“A disturbing thing that we’ve been made aware of is that some people have been calling people and offering them fraudulent laboratory testing for a cost,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

“We’re telling everyone in British Columbia, COVID-19 testing is done by our lab. We are moving it out to several other labs around the province, but this is all done for free. Our turnaround time is quick, and they do not and should not be asking for money.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix said B.C. public health updates will move to daily 3:30 p.m. briefings as of Tuesday, so people can plan and recieve the latest information from public health officials. Health Canada also has a website with the latest information that people should consult to determine what is accurate and what is not.

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

