A sign for the B.C. provincial election is seen in Surrey. The election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Elections BC says it has received an unprecedented number of vote-by-mail package requests this election, which could impact whether or not a clear provincial leader is declared come Oct. 24.

As of Tuesday (Oct. 13), 680,000 voters have requested vote-by-mail packages – that’s compared to 6,517 requests in the 2017 election.

In a statement, Elections BC officials said that they are working as fast as possible to process package requests, which are delivered via Canada Post.

However, it is possible that voters – especially those who request a voting package this week – will receive their vote-by-mail package after the recommended deadline to return it by mail on October 17.

READ MORE: Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.

Voters in this situation should plan on returning their package in person to a designated drop-off location, or vote in person during advance voting or on Election Day. Voters who have requested a vote-by-mail package must destroy it if they choose to vote in person and should not return the vote-by-mail package to Elections BC.

Designated drop-off locations include district electoral offices, voting places during voting hours, and some Service BC locations.

Of those who have requested and received their packages, 138,500 have already been filled out and returned to Elections BC, or 21 per cent of all requests.

Election Day is Oct. 24 and advance voting runs from Oct. 15 until Oct. 21. To find a voting place, check your voting card or visit wheretovote.elections.bc.ca

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Chilliwack mourning loss of two young women in Ballam Road crash
Next story
26,000 without power across Lower Mainland amid windstorm

Just Posted

Surrey Police Board on a patio at city hall, in a photo posted to surreypolice.ca.
Surrey Police Board to start ‘reporting publicly’ on budget numbers in November

Board must submit provisional Surrey Police Operational/Transition budget for 2021 to the City of Surrey by Nov. 30

Gusty winds widespread across southern B.C. easing tonight

Winds of up to 90 km/h to lash Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

COVID-positive staff member at PICS assisted living facility in Newton

‘Communication with residents and families is underway,’ Fraser Health says

‘This is my shot’: Surrey-raised Jeremy Kennedy looks for MMA title with UFC rival Bellator

The 15-2 featherweight, 28, has had a ‘crazy’ 2020 due to COVID-caused quarantine

If elected, NDP says B.C.’s second medical school will be at SFU Surrey

Adrian Dix says first graduating class ‘could be 2023-24’

26,000 without power across Lower Mainland amid windstorm

Most outages appearing in Fraser Valley

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

Christina Lake Cannabis outdoor cannabis cultivation property in Christina Lake, B.C. is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Christina Lake Cannabis **
‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Trees hit parked car, RV on Highway 1 near Chilliwack during major windstorm

No serious injuries reported but traffic stopped for cleanup efforts

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

VIDEO: Chilliwack mourning loss of two young women in Ballam Road crash

Family and friends have identified those who have died and one who is clinging to life in hospital

Most Read