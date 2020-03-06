(File photo)

B.C. vet stresses need for pet hygiene despite COVID-19 risk being low

West Kelowna’s Dr. Moshe Oz comments after dog in China tested positive for coronavirus

Okanagan pet owners are concerned following confirmed reports of a pet dog being tested positive for coronavirus in China earlier this week.

According to a release from the Hong Kong government’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), low levels of COVID-19 were collected from nasal and oral samples from the dog and it was likely contracted due to human-to-animal transmission.

The AFCD said that there is no evidence that pet animals can be a source of infection of COVID-19, but pet owners in the Okanagan have sought advice from local vets.

“It definitely has been brought up,” said Dr. Moshe Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Clinic.

“I expect (concerns) will become a bigger topic in the next few weeks. We heard that there was just the one case and there’s really no way for us to check dogs and cats right now. The most important part right now is hygiene.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus impacts Okanagan fruit exports to Asia

Experts have stressed that washing hands and not touching one’s face are some of the best practices when it comes to stopping the spread of viruses.

Oz said that being hygienic, smart, prepared and cautious will go a long way in helping pets.

“Try and clean your (pets) and make sure everything is clean. If we can, make sure every dog has its own food and water bowl. It’s hard to do, but I think that because of the unique situation it will take some time.”

“But if you have any kind of concern, with your dog sneezing or coughing or not feeling good, go to your vet and mention it. The most important part is hygiene and early detection.”

READ MORE: Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

The Public Health Agency of Canada supported the AFCD in stating that there is currently no evidence to suggest that any animal native to Canada (wildlife, livestock or pets) harbours the virus that causes COVID-19.

The agency does recommend that travellers to an affected country or region should avoid contact with animals and animal products.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Just Posted

OPINION: We need to do more to bridge the pay gap writes Cadieux

Stephanie Cadieux argues for stand-alone, pay equity legislation

Health Minister says 21 cases have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

Eight new cases within the last day, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. bakers to compete for $10,000 on the Food Network

Owners of Happycakes, Hey! Cake This! and Shook Up Cakes to compete on “The Big Bake”

March is collectible month at Delta Hospice Cottage Charity Shoppe

Each week will feature a different themed grouping of antique, vintage and collectible items

Surrey RCMP say they find impaired driver after stopping semi with no headlights

Police say 35-year-old man was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

B.C. vet stresses need for pet hygiene despite COVID-19 risk being low

West Kelowna’s Dr. Moshe Oz comments after dog in China tested positive for coronavirus

RCMP helping Ukrainian investigation into Iran’s downing of Flight PS752

The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians

Verdict slated in trial of man charged with Abbotsford high school stabbing

Decision expected Friday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

Recognition of title rights ‘still a struggle’ for First Nation after court win

Tsilhqot’in Nation is the only Indigenous group to win recognition of its Aboriginal title

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Okanagan apple exports to Asia seeing big dip as COVID-19 spreads

B.C. Tree Fruits said that getting fruit into China has become more difficult

‘Spring forward’ can hit already sleep-deprived Canadians hard

Health experts recommend preparing for daylight saving time

Most Read