The BC Vaccine Card Verifier app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. vaccine cards to soon match name on legal IDs after some mismatched

To date, the province said 2,987,031 people have downloaded the B.C. vaccine card

Public health officials say they’re working to fix issues where names on B.C. vaccine cards did not match names on peoples’ legal IDs.

“We’ve worked over the last week to solve this,” health minister Adrian Dix said. “The B.C. vaccine card has been updated to ensure that the name that is displayed matches the name on your B.C. services card or combined driver’s license and B.C. services card.”

The B.C. vaccine card came into effect on Sept. 13. British Columbians must provide proof of vaccination to access certain recreational and social settings until at least January 31, 2022.

Dix said that people who had the wrong name appear on their B.C. vaccine card can now download a new one from the province’s website. Anyone who has the wrong name listed on their B.C. services card or driver’s license can update it online or they can call Health Insurance B.C. at 1-800-663-7100.

To date, the province said 2,987,031 people have downloaded the B.C. vaccine card and 4,031,909 people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

