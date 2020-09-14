FILE – British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

The province is bringing in a new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients per year, Premier John Horgan announced Monday (Sept. 14).

Horgan said the program was a priority for the province because although six British Columbians die each day from lung cancer, 70 per cent of patients are diagnosed in advanced stages.

low dose CT scan that takes minutes and is not painful

BC Cancer Care Announcement Sept 14, 2020

Premier John Horgan; Adrian Dix, Minister of Health; Dr. Kim Chi, vice-president and chief medical officer, BC Cancer; and a patient, make an announcement about cancer care in B.C.

Posted by Government of British Columbia on Monday, September 14, 2020

More to come.

BC Cancer FoundationCancerJohn Horgan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Just Posted

$50K reward offered for info leading to arrest of Surrey kidnapping suspect

Meaz Nour-Eldin, 23, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Drone image shows solar lights for Surrey’s newest walking track

The four-lane track was completed last spring at Bear Creek Park

Surrey Police Board’s second virtual meeting set for Tuesday

Agenda posted to surreypolice.ca

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Wildfire smoke shifts plans for Surrey schools on Monday

‘Our school district has been closely monitoring the situation,’ school district says

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

‘Very sad day’: Massive fire destroys old pier, ‘W’ sign in New Westminster park

Firefighters from New West and Vancouver are battling a blaze along the Fraser River

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Green party in B.C. set to announce new leader after three-way race

Three candidates are vying for the top job after nine days of online and phone voting

Most Read