Premier David Eby has announced a new streamlined process to speed up housing developments in British Columbia. (Screencap)

B.C. to overhaul approval process for building houses in hopes of increasing supply

Eby made the announcement Monday morning in Vancouver.

The province is overhauling the permit process for constructing new homes in its latest measure to bolster the crisis-level housing demand in B.C.

Premier David Eby called the new process a “one-stop shop” approach, which will effectively eliminate the need for multiple applications across multiple ministries when a company is wanting to build a new house.

Currently, the process includes permits related to riparian area approvals, water licences, transportation approvals, road rezonings, contaminated sites and requirements for heritage inspections.

The new process will streamline this into a single, coordinated approach, Eby said.

Land and Resource Minister Nathan Cullen and Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon joined Eby for the announcement Monday morning (Jan. 16) in Vancouver.

The province will be hiring for 42 new full-time positions as part of this initiative.

More to come.

RELATED: Eby following through on $500M promise to put more rentals in hands of B.C. non-profits

BC HousingProvincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site
Next story
Okanagan senior fighting to keep condo strata from becoming 55+ only

Just Posted

Public hearing Monday night on 67-storey tower for downtown. (Image: Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc./surrey.ca)
67-storey tower for downtown goes to Surrey public hearing Monday night

TEASER PHOTO ERICA SIGURDSON
Surrey homecoming for Erica Sigurdson on Snowed In Comedy Tour, at venue near former school

South Surrey resident Ramona Kaptyn has been appointed CARP chief advocacy and communications officer for Western Canada (British Columbia and Alberta). (Contributed photo)
New CARP helm for South Surrey resident, volunteer Ramona Kaptyn

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called to assist the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision investigation Team early Sunday morning, after a fatal two-vehicle collision happened at 152 Street and Guildford Drive. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Sunday morning crash leaves one dead in Surrey