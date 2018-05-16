Flooding, May 10-12, 2018. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

The B.C. government says it will match up to $20 million in donations made to the Canadian Red Cross to help those affected by the recent flooding.

Premier John Horgan said the dollar-for-dollar donation matching will run from May 16 to July 31, and will apply to any individual donations made by B.C. residents.

“Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will provide vital help in a time of greatest need for so many people and communities,” Horgan told a news conference in Chilliwack.

READ MORE: 5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

READ MORE: Local government requests military assistance in flooding relief

Flooding across B.C., including in Grand Forks, Chilliwack and the Similkameen region has led to the evacuation of 2,000 properties.

Donations to the Red Cross go to help those who’ve been forced to leave their homes on a per-needs basis, including to buy food, shelter, clothing, as well as re-entry and longer-term recovery.

The Red Cross has joined efforts at Emergency Social Service centres set up in Grand Forks and Midway.

The potential for worsening flooding in the Lower Mainland has prompted the province to activate, but not yet set up, an Emergency Social Service centre in Surrey.

This is in addition to the province’s Disaster Financial Assistance Program, which provides compensation up to 80 per cent for eligible applicants who were unable to obtain flood insurance.

To donate:

