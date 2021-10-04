(Adobe stock photo)

B.C. to begin COVID-19 booster shots for long-term care, assisted living residents

British Columbians living in long-term care and assisted living homes are due to start receiving COVID-19 booster shots this week.

Health officials say they are offering boosters because of the risks of living in group settings and the fact that older people are shown not to develop as strong of an antibody response to their first two vaccine doses.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the latest data show a third dose is most effective about six months after the second.

Those eligible will be getting their extra jabs along with influenza shots.

Henry has already announced plans for a third vaccine dose for people who are most immunocompromised and says more information is coming on third doses for those whose health is not as compromised.

British Columbia reported 22 active health facility outbreaks in long-term care, assisted living facilities or acute care settings as of Friday.

