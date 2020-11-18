Alexis Stollings watches as Sharon Reeder donates plastic bags to the ‘Mats for a Cause Chilliwack’ effort to weave sleeping mats for the homeless in Chilliwack. (Darren Stollings photo)

Alexis Stollings watches as Sharon Reeder donates plastic bags to the ‘Mats for a Cause Chilliwack’ effort to weave sleeping mats for the homeless in Chilliwack. (Darren Stollings photo)

B.C. teen launches project to weave sleeping mats for the homeless

Mats for a Cause Chilliwack was created by youth who is seeking donations in plastic-bag drive

Sixteen-year-old Alexis Stollings has launched a plastic-bag drive in Chilliwack to make sleeping mats for the homeless before winter blows in.

The idea came to her while helping clear out the family home and finding a huge cache of plastic bags.

“I am really passionate about giving back to our community, and this was the perfect opportunity to help those in need,” said Stollings.

Finding out that there was a whopping 306 people in Chilliwack who self-identified as homeless during the 2020 Homeless Count, was a wakeup call. It was an increase of 38 per cent from the 2017 total of 221 people, and it made her realize the huge level of need.

“We need to take care of people in our community.”

The mats will be woven on a loom using strips made from the donated plastic bags.

READ MORE: Homeless mats crocheted by Chilliwack woman

“This work has been done before in Chilliwack, however with the winter months ahead it’s important that we help those in need in our community,” she said, referring to the mat project undertaken by Judy Simmill last February, who crocheted the mats for the homeless.

”In case you haven’t heard of it before, these mats help those facing homelessness by creating an insulator for them to sleep on that doesn’t get wet like blankets or regular mats do,” Stollings wrote in her post. “They also can be rolled up easily for storage or to carry.”

Each mat requires between 500 to 700 bags so they need all the help they can get.

Stollings has become an active member of the Youth Advisory Committee, and more than a dozen of her fellow committee members will be lending a hand as volunteers for the project, Mats for a Cause Chilliwack.

“This will be an amazing way to get youth involved in a community project.”

Message Alexis Stollings on Facebook by inbox or @mats_for_a_cause_chilliwack on Instagram. Bags can be dropped off at Stólō Nation (health building), 7201 Vedder Road, Building 7, Chilliwack, for the next week. It is behind the entrance to the pharmacy by the main doors, with bags dropped into a grey garbage bin with a bright green sign.

“Thank you so much to everyone willing to donate.”

READ MORE: Homelessness trending upward across the Fraser Valley

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of ChilliwackHomelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New dog off-leash area pitched for Surrey park that’s home to an equestrian facility
Next story
Vancouver mayor asks for approval to decriminalize personal possession of illicit drugs

Just Posted

Councillor Linda Annis (centre) gives a toy to Cheryl White and Scott Wheatley Dec. 8, 2019, at Elements Casino during the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural toy drive. For its second annual toy drive this year, the Chamber has partnered with the Cloverdale BIA. They will be collecting toys from Nov. 23 to Dec. 11. (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale business groups launch toy drive

Cloverdale’s Chamber and BIA to collect toys for charity

Annie Christiaens (right) and her décor team gussy up a Christmas tree as part of the Museum of Surrey’s inaugural Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival in 2019. The second annual tree-decorating fest runs Dec. 1 to 18. (Photo courtesy Museum of Surrey)
Xmas tree fest back at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

Annual Christmas craft market goes virtual

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)
Surrey Police Board to address expenditures-to-date for policing transition this Friday

Board also expected to set a $500,000 ‘spending authority’ for yet-to-be-revealed chief constable

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (File photo)
Fraser Health declares outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Health authority says there was ‘evidence of transmission’ in medicine unit

Image posted to the website cloverdalesoccer.com.
Free registration for youngest players with new Cloverdale soccer club

Cloverdale United FC is active on Twitter, with a website ‘coming soon’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Most Read