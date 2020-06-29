B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

A teacher who was employed as a middle school instructor in the Chilliwack School District served a five day suspension, according to a decision released on Tuesday.

The British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation (BCCTR) handed down the consequence to Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar, who used physical force or uttered threats on multiple separate occasions.

One incident involved criminal charges. In February 2018, Pallingalthodi Jabbar was charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats. The charges were stayed in September 2018, in part because Pallingalthodi Jabbar participated in counselling and anger management training.

During a Chilliwack School District investigation of the incident, Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to losing his temper, raising his voice and striking an adult with an open hand, and the district suspended him for five days without pay in January of 2019.

Two altercations happened prior to that, in late 2017.

On Dec. 1, the BCCTR said Pallingalthodi Jabbar was teaching a Grade 9 drama class when he cuffed a student in the back of the head with his hand when the student made a sudden, loud noise with a microphone.

Eleven days later, Pallingalthodi Jabbar was teaching a Grade 9 math class when a student got an answer wrong. The BCCTR said that the teacher cuffed that student in the back of the head with his hand and said, “Are you really that dumb?”

He was issued a warning later and ended up serving a two-day suspension for those incidents in January of 2018.

