(Black Press Media files)

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

A teacher who was employed as a middle school instructor in the Chilliwack School District served a five day suspension, according to a decision released on Tuesday.

The British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation (BCCTR) handed down the consequence to Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar, who used physical force or uttered threats on multiple separate occasions.

One incident involved criminal charges. In February 2018, Pallingalthodi Jabbar was charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats. The charges were stayed in September 2018, in part because Pallingalthodi Jabbar participated in counselling and anger management training.

READ MORE: Teacher disciplined after bringing 45 grams of cannabis to Surrey school

READ MORE: Lower Mainland teacher disciplined for calling students ‘dumb ass’

During a Chilliwack School District investigation of the incident, Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to losing his temper, raising his voice and striking an adult with an open hand, and the district suspended him for five days without pay in January of 2019.

Two altercations happened prior to that, in late 2017.

On Dec. 1, the BCCTR said Pallingalthodi Jabbar was teaching a Grade 9 drama class when he cuffed a student in the back of the head with his hand when the student made a sudden, loud noise with a microphone.

Eleven days later, Pallingalthodi Jabbar was teaching a Grade 9 math class when a student got an answer wrong. The BCCTR said that the teacher cuffed that student in the back of the head with his hand and said, “Are you really that dumb?”

He was issued a warning later and ended up serving a two-day suspension for those incidents in January of 2018.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

chilliwackSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app
Next story
Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

Just Posted

South Surrey lawn-sign campaign seeing success

Organizers of ‘Say Thanks Surrey’ says student-led initiative is expanding

Missing five-year-old Surrey girl found safe

Gabriella Antao has been located and is safe, police say

Summer of outdoor movies eyed for Semiahmoo Park

Fresh Air Cinema owner hopeful weekend schedule can launch July 3

Surrey to start hosting outdoor fitness classes

Classes include yoga, kickboxing and Zumba

PICTURES: Heritage Rail Players visit railway station in Cloverdale

Still no decisions on whether or not Surrey’s heritage rail will open in 2020

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Bus driver allegedly threatened with noose; TransLink, police launch investigation

Bus operator Ramgoat Buckaman said he was “dumbstruck” by the passenger’s words

Most Read