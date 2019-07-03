(Black Press Media files)

B.C. teacher suspended after pushing student, telling him he could get ‘aggressive’

Coquitlam teacher on call must complete a communication course

A B.C. teacher on call has been disciplined after pushing a student against the wall.

According to the BC Teacher’s Regulation Branch, the situation started when Ian Millar Ward was teaching a Grade 6 class in Coquitlam on May 31, 2018.

Documents show Ward told two students to stand in the corner and face the wall when he didn’t like their behaviour.

On the same day, Ward joined the class in a ball game during a fitness break. Near the end of the game, the teacher caught the ball and a student jumped up to knock it out of his hands.

The branch said Ward’s response was “aggressive,” and he told the student in a “loud voice” not to do that again or he would be punished. Ward then “made physical contact with [the student] with both hands, forcing him against the wall.”

As the class walked back to the classroom after the break, Ward approached the same student again, made physical contact and told him: “That was well deserved. You want to see me get aggressive, I can get aggressive.”

The Coquitlam school district sent Ward a letter of discipline on Nov. 22, 2018, and suspended him for 10 days without pay.

The district instructed him to get help from a colleague or school administrators if he finds class or student behaviour to be “challenging or emotionally triggering.”

The Teacher’s Regulation Branch ordered Ward to complete a communication course by Sept. 30, 2019, or risk losing his teaching certificate.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

