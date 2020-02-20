(Black Press Media files)

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

A B.C. teacher has been banned from teaching for 15 years after inappropriately touching students and having sex with a former student.

The decision was made in a ruling from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation released Tuesday, and was based on inappropriate behaviour over several years.

The teacher, whose identity and school district were not disclosed, touching students’ hands, shoulders, elbows, backs, knees and legs inappropriately in 2016 and 2017.

In Aug. 2017, the teacher gave alcohol to a former student who had graduated that June and “engaged in sexual activity with the student.” The teacher had taught that student in Grade 12, just months before the sexual activity.

In the decision, the commissioner said the teacher had initially lied about the encounter with his former student.

The school district fired the teacher for cause on Jan. 31, 2019, and reported him to the commissioner. On March 3, 2019, the teacher agreed in writing to not teach in any role covered by the Teachers Act.

The teacher admitted to his misconduct in 2020 and agreed not to apply for a teaching certificate for 15 years.

In making the decision to bring in a 15-year ban, the commissioner cited the teacher’s inappropriate physical contact with students on a number of different occasions, the boundaries he violated with students and that the teacher was not honest when first questioned about the sexual activity with his former student by the school district.

ALSO READ: B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

ALSO READ: B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delta police bust ‘insanely reckless’ driver going more than double the speed limit
Next story
One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

Just Posted

Court awards Surrey Costco shopping cart collector $583K after car pins him

Kurtis Ryan Burdeniuk, 22, was retrieving carts when driver backed into him in the parking lot, pinning him

Royal Canadian circus coming back to Cloverdale

June dates for rebranded circus in year of expansion into U.S.

Guildford’s Winter Festival raises nearly $7K for Surrey Memorial Hospital

Funds raised through two weekends of skate rentals, on-site donations

Committee that replaced Surrey’s Public Safety Committee seven months ago has never met

Surrey mayor dissolved safety committee in July 2019, replaced it with Interim Police Transition Advisory Committee

Delta police bust ‘insanely reckless’ driver going more than double the speed limit

Driver was caught traveling at 166 km/h on the South Fraser Perimeter Road

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

Monster Jam set to roar back into Vancouver

Monster truck tour to stop at PNE Coliseum in March

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Pipeline talks got B.C. railway open, can work again: Horgan

Premier says protest excesses damage Wet’suwet’en case

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Police look for man in Halloween mask who robbed Abbotsford medical-marijuana clinic

City’s second dispensary to be robbed in one month

Most Read