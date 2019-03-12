B.C. teacher exploited former student for ‘sexual advantage’: regulation board

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

An unnamed B.C. teacher has agreed to cancel their certificate of qualification after a sexual relationship with a recently graduated student came to light.

The teacher, whose information is withheld under the Teachers Act to further protect the identity of the students involved, was employed as a vice-principal before being placed on administrative leave on Mar. 3, 2017.

According to an outcome published online by the BC Teacher Regulation branch, the teacher texted two students during an outside of school hours, first starting in 2016 and continuing after the two students graduated. The texts included inappropriate and unprofessional contect, specifically involving profanity and comments about drinking alcohol.

That same year, the teacher was involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of the students, shortly after they graduated. In one instance, the teacher gave alcohol to the student, who he knew was a minor, before engaging in sexual activity with them.

“The teacher exploited the student for his sexual advantage,” the decision reads.

RELATED: B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

RELATED: B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two youths

On Mar. 26, 2017, the teacher signed an undertaking not to teach at the elementary or secondary school level in B.C.

The teacher, who was issued their qualification certificate in 1995, resigned from the school district on Apr. 30, 2017.

The teacher later agreed to cancel their certificate of qualification and, under the Teachers Act, is unable to be issued a new certificate or letter of permission for five years.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver’s annual homeless count underway

Just Posted

UPDATE: Surrey council decides not to ban donation bins in wake of deaths

In a split vote, council votes to keep existing approach to handling donations bins

VIDEO: Cloverdale violinist, 11, takes the stage with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

For a second time, Da-Wei Chan performed as a soloist for the VSO’s centennial celebration

First look at proposed Walmart warehouse and distribution centre in South Surrey

Project would see a 296,000-square-foot, $175-million frozen grocery facility built at 19500 26th Ave.

Surrey RCMP making headway on elections fraud investigation

Mounties expect to submit a report to Crown counsel ‘within the next month’

Repaired White Rock Pier to include concrete deck

The city has issued an RFP for reconstruction of the structure, which was damaged last December

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

Vancouver’s annual homeless count underway

There were 2,181 people who were homeless in 2018

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

5 to start your day

Man charged with murder of Chilliwack woman, B.C. remembers Micah Messent and more

B.C. teacher exploited former student for ‘sexual advantage’: regulation board

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

Convicted Lower Mainland fraudster had Hells Angels ties: co-accused

A Langley man sentenced for a $6 million fraud said his former boss threatened to kill him

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

Most Read