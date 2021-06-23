Seven-year-old Eva Mailhot Maclean plays in a playground in Montreal, Saturday, May 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Seven-year-old Eva Mailhot Maclean plays in a playground in Montreal, Saturday, May 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

B.C. study probes if more time in the shade as a child prevents skin cancer in adulthood

Researchers will install shade structures outside and track preschool-age children for six months while they play

Could having access to more shade from the sun shield children from getting skin cancer as adults?

Researchers at BC Cancer Agency are aiming to find out as part of their newest pilot project, which will track preschool-age children for six months while they play outdoors.

Their aim is to avert skin cancer before it starts in kids ages three to five.

“Early childhood is a sensitive time window for the long-term harmful impact of UV radiation,” said Maryam Darvishian of BC Cancer Agency.

Shade structures will be installed in B.C. playgrounds and other outdoor areas through spring, summer and fall. Child participants will wear devices that measure their physical activity and UV exposure.

READ MORE: South Surrey teen battling skin cancer has miracle wish granted

This year alone 1,345 British Columbians will be diagnosed with the most common form of skin cancer, melanoma, according to the agency.

By 2031, that number is expected to soar to more than 1,700.

“Chronic UV exposure will make you look older, sooner and it will cause skin cancers. There are short-term and long-term side effects from being in the sun too much,” said BC Cancer dermatologic oncologist Harvey Lui.

Results of the study could help daycare centers, preschools and schools around the province impose early UV exposure reduction measures.

The study’s findings are expected to be released in late September.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CancerChildcareSchoolsWeather

Previous story
Surrey rally against state apprehension of Indigenous children
Next story
Delta MP introduces bill to create new benefit for people with disabilities

Just Posted

Signage directs people to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at South Surrey Recreation Centre. (File photo)
Surrey offers vaccine clinics for 12-years-plus on first day of summer break

Surrey resident Becky Van Drunen has published “Playlist Kitchen,” a pandemic-project cookbook featuring music-inspired recipes. (submitted photo)
Pop songs inspire ‘Playlist Kitchen’ cookbook that ‘saved’ Surrey entrepreneur during pandemic

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell says his role as a member of the new Surrey Police Service board of directors offers an opportunity to help policing in the community ‘move forward’ in terms of its interactions with the city’s First Nations people. (City of White Rock)
SFN chief considers it an honour to serve on Surrey Police Board

Darlene Bennett. (Submitted photo)
OUR VIEW: Surrey woman proves you can fight city hall