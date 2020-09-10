Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

B.C. reported a record-high 139 new cases of COVID-19, but no deaths, on Thursday (Sept. 10), the first day that students have returned to classrooms for this school year.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are 1,412 active cases of COVID-19, and a total of 3,109 in isolation. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 6,830 cases in B.C. Deaths remain at 213. There are 42 people in hospital, with 14 in ICU.

Hundreds of thousands of students went back to school Thursday, amid concerns over how the virus could spread between teachers, students and their families.

“It’s going to be a learning experience,” Henry said, noting that the public will be informed if there are outbreaks at schools. Cases will be made known to the school community, while the larger community will be told if they are deemed at risk.

“This is our time to be steady in our actions,” Henry said, warning that B.C. could have to live with the virus for months or even years.

Health minister Adrian Dix summed it up in a new slogan.

“Stick to six,” he said, referring to the pandemic bubbles that health officials have asked British Columbians to retreat to in an attempt to minimize the spread of the virus as students go back to school.

Henry said although many of the new cases are among young people, that is a “warning sign” that the virus could spill over into older, more at-risk populations.

READ MORE: Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

READ MORE: Lots to learn in COVID-19 orientation week for B.C. schools

READ MORE: A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

READ MORE: Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Just Posted

Commemorative plaque missing from heritage tree in Cloverdale

Local advocate Roger Bose wants plaque replaced

Man charged after assault with weapon near Surrey Central SkyTrain station

Surrey RCMP say 28-year-old Jaal Kueth remains in custody after violent assault Wednesday

Surrey students return to school

Here’s a look at what some schools, teachers are doing on the first day back

Nervous South Surrey parents hoping for the best as school resumes

‘A lot of unknowns’ as students head back to class

Surrey students win in Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poster and literary contest

Anggun Rabu takes home first place award

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

Tickets handed out and gear seized during Fraser River bar-fishing demonstration

Cost of fishing for salmon/trout during a closed time comes with a fine of $250, say DFO officials

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates

Former Mission principal claims he was ‘researching’ Creep Catchers, after being filmed in child-luring sting

Teacher Regulation Branch finds Jason Alan Obert’s explanation ‘not plausible’

University of Fraser Valley receives $1.14M for Punjabi Canadian Legacy Project

Funds go to South Asian Studies Institute in Abbotsford

Man facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to teenage girls in North Vancouver

Leon Stevens, 25, was arrested and charged with an indecent act and exposing genitals

Most Read