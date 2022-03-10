B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. set to update COVID-19 situation after indicating restrictions could ease

British Columbian’s public health officer was scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing today after indicating earlier this month that more restrictions could be lifted by mid-March.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week the province was better positioned to consider removing pandemic restrictions before students begin spring break on Monday.

She said hospitalization numbers were down, immunity from vaccines was up and more at-home rapid tests were being distributed.

But Henry has also said there was still a lot of the virus circulating in some parts of the province.

Unlike some other provinces, B.C. still requires masks in indoor public places and vaccine cards must be shown.

Ontario, for example, has already lifted all capacity limits and proof of vaccination, while it plans to end mask mandates in most places like restaurants on March 21.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. looks to potentially ease COVID measures by Spring Break

Coronavirus

