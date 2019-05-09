B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations were administered to B.C. children and youth in April

B.C. saw a significant boost in the number of children and youth vaccinated for measles since it launched its “catch-up” immunization program in April, according to B.C.’s health minister.

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations have been administered to children and youth since B.C. launched pop-up clinics in schools and cities last month, Adrian Dix said in a news release Thursday.

The MMR vaccine, specifically designed to combat the measles virus, was administered across 129 in-school clinics, 1,300 community clinics and at pharmacies.

From January to the end of April, 13,515 doses of the vaccine were provided to school-aged children. That means roughly 600 more vaccines than the monthly average of 3,200 were given through the immunization program.

Dix announced the measles immunization catch-up program on April 1, after 29 people caught the highly-contagious virus since January, stemming from multiple breakouts. Cases have been confirmed in the Lower Mainland, Greater Victoria and the Cariboo.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge mom calls for mandatory measles shots

READ MORE: Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

Measles easily spreads through the air by coughing, sneezing and carried on breath. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

The province’s target is 95 per cent immunization.

In April, health authorities reviewed all students’ immunization records, which led to 551,000 letters being sent to parents and guardians, the health ministry said.

From January to the end of April, 13,515 doses of the vaccine were provided to school-aged children.

The program is expected to continue until June.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dump truck flips on side in South Surrey intersection
Next story
Surrey RCMP seek witnesses, public’s help in identifying suspect in alleged assault

Just Posted

BLOG: Saying Goodbye to Haida Gwaii

Earl Marriott student Jessica Cooper says she learned a deeper understanding of herself

Soccer scholarship excites Surrey’s Zohar, who came to Canada as a refugee from Bangladesh

The ‘driven’ midfielder will make his way to University of Northern Kentucky this fall

North Delta ballerina to perform in Swan Lake

Kyla Couper will dance in Coastal City Ballet’s Swan Lake in Vancouver May 18 and Surrey June 15

Surrey RCMP seek witnesses, public’s help in identifying suspect in alleged assault

Police said the incident happened on April 17 at 152nd Street and 64th Avenue

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP officer’s distracted driving warning at drive-thru sparks outrage online

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Traumatized woman wants answers after seeing bear carcass at a BC landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

The River Forecast Centre will issue another update on the flood risk forecast May 22

North Delta happenings: week of May 9

Events and community listings for North Delta

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations were administered to B.C. children and youth in April

Most Read