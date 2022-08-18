Researchers at the University of British Columbia have discovered what they are calling a “weak spot” in the virus that causes COVID-19. This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus, isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have discovered what they are calling a “weak spot” in the virus that causes COVID-19. This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus, isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments

“Key vulnerability” is found in all major variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have discovered what they are calling a “weak spot” in the virus that causes COVID-19.

A study published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications says the “key vulnerability” is found in all major variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Researchers say exploiting that weakness could pave the way for new treatments that would be effective against all strains of the illness that has killed almost 6.5-million people across the globe since it was identified more than two years ago.

The study’s senior author, Dr. Sriram Subramaniam, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, says the team studied the virus at an atomic level, found the weak spot and identified an antibody fragment that can attach to it and all other variants, including the surging Omicron subvariants.

Antibodies counteract viruses by attaching like a key in a lock and are no longer effective when the virus mutates quickly, but Subramaniam says the weak spot is constant in all seven major variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, allowing one antibody to act as a “master key” capable of overcoming extensive mutations.

Subramaniam says the weak spot and master key identified in the study “unlock a whole new realm of treatment possibilities” that have the potential to be effective against current or future variants of the virus that causes COVID-19.

RELATED: Canada signs agreement with AstraZeneca on preventative COVID-19 treatment

RELATED: UK authorizes Merck antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID

Coronavirusvaccines

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Where do Surrey mayoral candidates stand when it comes to cannabis stores in the city?
Next story
PHOTOS: Surrey crash memorial tree stands as haunting reminder of 3 teens killed one year ago

Just Posted

Players are seen competing in the 2019 Canadian Tire Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival, or WickFest. (Image courtesy City of Surrey)
WickFest Women’s Hockey Festival returns to Surrey

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
PHOTOS: Surrey crash memorial tree stands as haunting reminder of 3 teens killed one year ago

Wildlife artist Leo Recilla. Contributed photo. Wildlife artist Leo Recilla. (Contributed photo)
Surrey Art Gallery talks return with wildlife artist

Conductor Don Bruce shares the history of the B.C. Electric Railway with members of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce as they ride the rails Aug. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale’s Heritage Rail completed major renovations over last two years