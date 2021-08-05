People eat lunch in the parking lot outside the Pink Pearl Chinese restaurant, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The British Columbia government has introduced a four-step restart plan in a gradual return to normality when more people are vaccinated against COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s Walk-in Wednesday proves a success; 33,277 COVID vaccine jabs into arms

More than 6,100 of the walk-in appointments were for a first dose

  • Aug. 5, 2021 12:40 p.m.
  News

By Clayton Whitelaw

Thousands of British Columbians took advantage of the province’s latest campaign to encourage people get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday (Aug. 4) saw 33,277 shots of the vaccine administered province-wide, with 16,505 of those being walk-ins to open clinics. Of those walk-ins, 6,130 were for a first dose.

Health Minister Adrian Dix called Wednesday “one of the most significant days since before Canada Day for first doses.”

Compared to the 29,495 vaccinations over the B.C. Day long weekend, Walk-In Wednesday proved to be a major success for the province and for the vaccination effort as a whole.

As of Thursday, 68.4 per cent of British Columbians over 12 years old have received both doses of the vaccine.

“We see again that this virus can take off easily,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said, calling on everyone to get their vaccination as soon as they can.

More to come.

Coronavirus

