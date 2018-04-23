B.C.’s snowpack continues to increase, melting delayed

River Forecast Centre official says sudden melting further into the season could cause flooding

Much of B.C. could see flooding from smaller rivers and creeks as more snow accumulates on B.C.’s mountains, according to the River Forecast Centre.

On April 1, the province’s snowpack sat at 127 per cent, and since then, hydrologist David Campbell said officials have seen a five- to 15-per-cent increase.

“We’ve seen those snowpack numbers come up,” Campbell told reporters in a teleconference Monday. “We have seen ongoing snow accumulation, particularly in areas which already had very high snowpack.”

READ MORE: High snowpack could lead to floods in wildfire-ravaged B.C. interior

That’s a concern for the Interior, where wildfire-ravaged terrain has trouble soaking up excess water.

Much of the Interior and south coast has seen temperatures reaching into the low to mid-20s this week.

“It’s fair to characterize those as well below regular temperatures,” he said, but if the weather pattern continues, parts of B.C. could see flooding.

Snow usually begins to melt on B.C.’s mountains in mid-April, but this year it’s been delayed by two to three weeks in some regions.

A more gradual melt is preferred because it allows the rivers and their smaller creeks to absorb the excess water.

“This certainly has the potential to cause high flow conditions, or problematic conditions, particularly in small tributaries in the southern Interior,” said Campbell.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade biggest ever
Next story
Hells Angels procession through Peninsula catches eyes

Just Posted

Surrey third-grader comes out to offer face for pro-SOGI rally

Michael Boyd’s grandmother says school district has been ‘awesome’

Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade biggest ever

Organizers estimate more than half a million people hit the streets in Newton on Saturday

Cloverdale’s murals are disappearing, but the stories will live on, says art teacher

As renovations threaten 20-year-old murals, we take a look back at the program that created them

‘I’d be in prison in China’: Surrey filmmaker shines light on a ‘message in a bottle’ story in native country

Leon Lee’s latest work, ‘Letter from Masanjia,’ featured at Vancouver’s DOXA fest in May

Bid launched for South Surrey-White Rock Conservative nomination

Former Prince George mayor Shari Green wants to campaign for South Surrey-White Rock seat

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

Vancouver to rake in $30 million in empty homes tax in first year

The tax is the first of its kind in Canada, and was intended to address the city’s near-zero vacancy rate

B.C.’s snowpack continues to increase, melting delayed

River Forecast Centre official says sudden melting further into the season could cause flooding

Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Simpcw First Nation claims people living on one-third of pipeline route support the project

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

Saskatchewan introduces law to allow control of oil, gas exports

The Prairie province has already said it is supporting Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Manslaughter conviction for 2015 killing nets 19 more months of jail

Shiloh Davidson pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter in connection with death of Joe Zecca

Most Read