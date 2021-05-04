B.C.’s police watchdog investigating death of woman in Vancouver jail cell

The woman-in-custody died hours after her arrest at Oppenheimer Park Saturday morning

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances in which a woman was found dead in a Vancouver jail cell Saturday.

In a statement released Monday, the Independent Investigations Office confirmed the female was arrested at Oppenheimer Park the morning of May 1.

A few hours later, at noon, the woman was found unresponsive in her cell. Both Vancouver police and paramedics attempted life-saving measures to no avail.

Neither the woman’s name nor the cause of her death, have been released.

The IIO seeks to determine what role officers played in the woman’s death if any.

