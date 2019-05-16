B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to motorcycle crash in Hope

Incident happened at the corner of Old Hope Princeton Road and Water Avenue

B.C.’s police watchdog has been deployed to an early-morning motorcycle accident is being investigated in Hope, B.C.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at the corner of Old Hope Princeton Road and Water Avenue, where the two meet and become the #3 Highway and Trans-Canada Highway, respectively.

It is unclear how many people were injured in the incident, or how serious the injuries were. Black Press Media has reached out to BC EHS for details.

IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for further details.

 

