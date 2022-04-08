Police shoot and kill man during wellness check in Surrey

BC RCMP say man was threatening to hurt himself with a weapon inside Whalley home

Police on scene in the area of 108 Avenue and 132A Street on Friday (April 8, 2022). The Independent Investigations Office of BC, the province’s police watchdog, has confirmed it has been called out to the scene. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A man is dead after a wellness check led to a police shooting in Whalley Friday (April 8), BC RCMP say.

Just after 10 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 13200-block of 108 Avenue “to check the wellbeing of a man in crisis, who had threatened self-harm with a weapon in a public place,” according to a release from BC RCMP.

Frontline officers and the Police Mental Health Outreach Team were “immediately” called in to help.

When officers arrived, BC RCMP say they found the man inside the residence and he was “reportedly in possession of a weapon and shots were fired by police.”

Police did not disclose what kind of weapon the man had.

The release notes the man was given first aid and taken to hospital, where he later died.

“There are necessary protocols in place with the IIO to ensure that the full circumstances around this tragic situation are examined,” said Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, office-in-charge of the Surrey RCMP.

“We are ensuring that all those involved are receiving the necessary supports following a traumatic incident such as this.”

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, the province’s police watchdog, has been notified of the shooting and will be investigating the actions of the officers.

BC RCMP says that as the shooting is now under investigation by the IIO, “no further information will be released by police.”

A Black Press Media freelancer said the area is closed off to traffic and pedestrians.

This is the second time the IIO has been called to investigate a fatal shooting by an officer in Surrey in the last week.

On April 1, the IIO was called to Surrey when a Surrey RCMP officer shot and killed a man suspected in a robbery, just east of Bear Creek Park.

