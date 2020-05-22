Labour Minister Harry Bains. (The Canadian Press)

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

Amid businesses reopening and thousands of unemployed British Columbians relying on emergency benefits to get by, the province will still be increasing minimum wage by 75 cents in June, Labour Minister Harry Bains says.

That means employers will have to pay staff a minimum hourly wage of $14.60, up from $13.85, as of June 1, the minister confirmed during a Thursday (May 22) news conference.

Bains said that while B.C.’s unemployment rates have stayed moderately low compared to other provinces, the reopening plan’s goal is to help stimulate the economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Putting more money in the pockets of the province’s lowest paid workers will help support their livelihoods as well as encourage spending at businesses, he said.

ALSO READ: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsMinimum Wage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Premier says B.C. legislature could look like ‘Hollywood Squares’ next month
Next story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Just Posted

Allegedly impaired South Surrey driver arrested twice within hours

Man taken home by police was later found at the wheel of different vehicle, RCMP say

No rush to reopen for some Semiahmoo Peninsula restaurants

Safety and training paramount for South Surrey/White Rock establishments

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 22: Peninsula restaurants not rushing to open, B.C. campsites only open to residents this summer

Construction begins on 38-unit supportive housing project in Surrey

Homes are part of a 250-home pledge between province and City of Surrey

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control

The four-foot long ball python was found lying on a stump in Tynehead Park

Deaths climb to 14 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

This comes nearly a month after the warehouse outlet said that it wouldn’t be implementing a mask policy

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

Most Read