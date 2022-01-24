Temporary bridge spans gap from November landslide at Jackass Mountain on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon. Work continues on Coquihalla, Highway 3 Hope-Princeton, Highway 8 and other damaged routes. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)

Temporary bridge spans gap from November landslide at Jackass Mountain on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon. Work continues on Coquihalla, Highway 3 Hope-Princeton, Highway 8 and other damaged routes. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)

B.C.’s Highway 1 reopens through hard-hit Fraser Canyon Monday

Single-lane bridge spans 80-metre gap at Jackass Mountain

B.C.’s transportation ministry reopened Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon Monday at noon, with a temporary bridge to span a gap where a 70-metre section of the road was sheared off by a landslide last November.

Jackass Mountain is one of the steepest parts of the canyon highway, which winds through seven tunnels and is a known avalanche zone. Drivers will have a pilot car service to guide them for about four kilometres as they navigate the single-lane bridge and other repair areas.

There were 18 sites on Highway 1 damaged between Hope and Spences Bridge, including four that require extensive repairs. Trucks on the route will be allowed legal width and weight, but loads are limited to 25 metres long until the reconstruction of the highway bridge at Nicomen River is completed.

Repairs have gone ahead despite cold temperatures, record snowfalls and avalanche risk that continues to be high in the Fraser Canyon.

“The construction and engineering accomplishments to get people and goods moving again after the highway sustained such heavy damage are nothing short of remarkable,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in announcing the reopening Jan. 24.

RELATED: Slides close Coquihalla, Lougheed, Hope-Princeton

RELATED: Coquihalla reopens to full traffic before Christmas

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
Indigenous non-profit looks to acquire ownership of Trans Mountain Pipeline
Next story
Surrey woman sues Wal-Mart after slipping on cherries

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver Courthouse. (File photo: Black Press Media)
Surrey woman sues Wal-Mart after slipping on cherries

Kenneth Wetherald. (RCMP handout)
Surrey RCMP searching for missing man

White Rock City Hall (Peace Arch News photo)
White Rock council to consider partnering with Surrey on warming shelter

Volunteers with the student-led Uplift Canada Foundation will be in the White Rock area on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 to pick up clothing donations that will be distributed amongst local shelters, including the Phoenix Society. (Contributed photo)
Uplift Canada Foundation to collect unused clothing in Ladner this Saturday