Victoria will get the province’s first electric bus to service transit routes. (Courtesy of BC Transit)

Victoria will get the province’s first electric bus to service transit routes. (Courtesy of BC Transit)

B.C.’s first electric transit bus expected to arrive in Greater Victoria this fall

BC Transit announces 10 more electric buses for Capital Region coming in 2023

The province’s first electric transit bus is expected to start servicing the Capital Region this year.

BC Transit’s initial rollout of electric buses and charging infrastructure will see Greater Victoria get its first bus in the fall before 10 more are delivered in the summer of 2023.

The first EV bus arrival is part of BC Transit’s aim to have an entirely electric fleet by 2040, according to a Tuesday news release. Through its Low Carbon Fleet Program, BC Transit is looking to replace 500 heavy-duty buses in the next 10 years.

The transit provider touted how the buses being able to draw from the province’s renewable energy sources will result in nearly zero operating emissions. Electric buses are also quieter and have lower operating costs, the releases said.

“People are looking for ways to reduce emissions in their everyday lives, electric buses further solidify BC Transit as a proven solution,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit’s president and CEO.

The $20-million contract to build and deliver the buses was awarded to Proterra this month. The contract will be flexible to the changing electric bus market, but allows the option of purchasing more heavy-duty electric buses, charging equipment and supporting services in the future, BC Transit said.

READ: BC Transit aims to have all-electric bus fleet by 2040

The news release called Proterra a leader in zero-emission transit vehicles and commercial EV technology. The company has more than 800 battery-powered commercial vehicles already in service – in the form of school and coach buses or construction and delivery vehicles.

Replacing a diesel bus with one of Proterra’s battery-electric buses will amount to a 230,000-pound annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, the release said.

The electric bus project is being cost-shared between the federal government and the province.

“This is an important first step toward BC Transit’s goal of achieving a zero-emission transit system by 2040,” said Transportation Minister Rob Fleming. “Clean, green, efficient and affordable public transit is a key component of our government’s strategy to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC TransitSaanichVictoria

Previous story
South Surrey Indoor Pool’s continued closure confounds senior
Next story
Firefighters rescue ‘disoriented’ person from home following early-morning fire in Chilliwack

Just Posted

The Turkey’s Party Makers Racing Team crosses the finish line to win the 2022 Bed Pan trophy at the Cloverdale Bed Races May 19. Turkey (left) instructs the team to pull up as they crossed the line with an enormous lead. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Bed Races helps keep ‘the spirit of the rodeo’ alive

Patrick Peters (left), Janet Howell, and Rick Hugh put on a small rodeo event in Hawthorne Square May 21 to help promote the 2023 Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair. (Photo: submitted)
‘Rodeo Days’ held in Hawthorne Square

Dilber Mann gets a closer look at some of the fictional-character statues he brought to the Museum of Surrey for an exhibit called “Inspiration X.” (Submitted photo)
Dilber Mann’s exhibit of movie, games statues explores Surrey’s cultural shift in ’80s, ’90s

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 22