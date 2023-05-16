The South Ruckle Tiger Dam and sandbags were up on Sunday afternoon as the Kettle River started to recede. (Karen McKinley/Grand Forks Gazette)

The South Ruckle Tiger Dam and sandbags were up on Sunday afternoon as the Kettle River started to recede. (Karen McKinley/Grand Forks Gazette)

B.C.’s financial assistance application now open for 2023 flood damages

Flood-affected communities include Cache Creek, West Kelowna, Oliver, Grand Forks, Fruitvale and Midway

A number of communities impacted by the recent flooding are now eligible for provincial financial assistance.

In a statement Tuesday (May 16), the province said that those affected between April 27 and May 16 can now apply for Disaster Financial Assistance.

The funds are included for all flood-affected communities, including Cache Creek, West Kelowna, Oliver, Grand Forks, Fruitvale and Midway.

As well, the Indigenous communities of Okanagan Indian Band, Bonaparte First Nation, Shackan Indian Band, Lower Similkameen Indian Band, Skeetchestn Indian Band and Osoyoos Indian Band.

The assistance program, which gives compensation for losses where insurance was not reasonably and readily available, can be applied for by homeowners, residential tenants, business owners and farmers, as well as charitable organizations and local governments.

Applications for financial support must be made within 90 days of the flooding and those approved can receive up to 80 per cent of damages covered, to a maximum of $400,000.

Due to the recent heatwave and continued snow melt, a number of communities remained on alert for flooding Tuesday, including those along North Okanagan rivers.

READ MORE: North Okanagan rivers and creeks pose safety hazard

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Flood

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WorkSafeBC fatal Kelowna crane collapse findings to not be released amid criminal probe
Next story
VIDEO: Chinese restaurant in Chilliwack gutted by fire early Tuesday morning

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. As of May 15, 2023, the Society still did not have a new lease agreement with the City of Surrey. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Still no lease agreement for Cloverdale’s Heritage Rail

Surrey United Soccer Club wants to build a new training facility at Cloverdale Athletic Park. (Image submitted: Surrey United)
First steps underway for new indoor facility at Cloverdale Athletic Park

This drawing shows the layout of the new rink and grounds for the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex. (Image via City of Surrey)
Council to vote on contract for electrical work at Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex

Pattullo Bridge. (Photo: translink.ca)
Pattullo Bridge’s northbound lanes are closed on the long weekend, from Surrey to New West