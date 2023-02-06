Premier David Eby arrives with ministers before the start of the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. B.C. politicians are returning to the legislature for the spring sitting, starting with a throne speech laying out the government’s goals for the months ahead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier David Eby arrives with ministers before the start of the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. B.C. politicians are returning to the legislature for the spring sitting, starting with a throne speech laying out the government’s goals for the months ahead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s economy, health care and housing to be the focus of throne speech: Eby

New premier won’t be there for the start of the session as he heads to Ottawa to talk health care

British Columbia’s economy will be a key focus for politicians as they return to the legislature for the spring sitting.

Premier David Eby says economists are predicting a “global slowdown and potentially recession” and his government is focused on keeping the economy strong by building trade relationships and supporting businesses.

The session starts with a speech from the throne today, which Eby says will outline the government’s key priorities of health care, housing, public safety and the economy.

However, Eby won’t be there for the start of the session.

He’ll be travelling to Ottawa where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hosting a first ministers’ meeting to try to work out an agreement with the provinces and territories for increased funding for health care.

B.C. house leader Ravi Kahlon says the government has plans to introduce more than two dozen pieces of legislation during the session, which is set to conclude in May.

The government will table its budget at the end of the month.

BC legislature

