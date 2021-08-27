Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 situation from Vancouver, Aug. 12, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 situation from Vancouver, Aug. 12, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count keeps rising, 867 on Friday

Three more deaths in Interior Health region in 24 hours

B.C. public health teams recorded 867 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with three additional coronavirus-related deaths in the pandemic hot spot of the Interior Health region.

That continues a steep increase in cases in the past month, up from 724 on Thursday and 698 on Wednesday. There are 159 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Aug. 27, up from 139 in the past 24 hours, and 84 in intensive care, up one from Thursday. There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks declared, leaving 14 across the province, mostly in seniors’ long-term care or assisted living facilities.

