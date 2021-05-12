Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 rate creeps up again, 600 new cases Wednesday

One more death, 423 people in hospital with virus

B.C. recorded another 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with the number of seriously ill people in hospital down slightly from 426 to 423 in the past 24 hours.

“Since we last reported, we have had 150 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 394 new cases in the Fraser Health region, eight in the Island Health region, 39 in the Interior Health region, nine in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement May 12.

B.C. reached 50 per cent of first-dose vaccination for eligible adults this week, as the age-based program continues to accelerate with the arrival of additional Pfizer vaccines. As of Wednesday evening, people age 30 and older can book their vaccine appointments.

“Given the limited availability of the AstraZeneca vaccine supply, we are holding all remaining AstraZeneca vaccine for dose-two booster immunizations,” Dix and Henry said. “Existing pharmacy bookings will proceed, but no additional appointments will be accepted at this time.

“We are also awaiting the findings of studies currently underway on interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. This will help determine our approach and options for second doses.”

Most Read