A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

B.C.’s health ministry reported another 435 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 241 people in hospital, an increase of seven in the past 24 hours.

There were four more deaths related to the novel coronavirus up to Feb. 9, and 68 people in intensive care, one fewer than on Monday. There were no new health care outbreaks reported, and one new communty outbreak at the Highridge/Singh group home in Kamloops.

The number of immunized people continues to rise slowly, with 155,585 doses delivered in B.C. so far. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she expects deliveries of additional vaccine from licensed producers Pfizer and Moderna to increase each week through February, after significant reductions in shipments to Canada in the past two weeks.

Of the new cases, there were 221 in the Fraser Health region, 107 in Vancouver Coastal, 47 in Interior Health, 37 in Northern Health and 23 on Vancouver Island.

Private gatherings are banned and essential-only travel is recommended at least until the end of February.

“By saving our socializing and travel for another time, we are protecting the people we know and care for most, as well as those we may not know,” Henry said in a statement. “An elderly neighbour across the street, the clerk at our local grocery store, our first responders and front-line health care workers who are also doing their part.”

BC legislature

