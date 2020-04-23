B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson (Black Press files)

B.C.’s COVID-19 emergency benefit for workers to launch May 1

Applications will be able to be made online at the beginning of May, and by phone a few days later

The application for B.C.’s emergency fund for workers whose ability to work has been affected by COVID-19 will launch next week, on May 1.

The B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers, which was announced earlier this month, will give a one-time, tax-free payment of $1,000 to people who have lost wages because of the ongoing pandemic.

To be eligible, people must be a B.C. resident as of March 15, meet the eligibility requirements of the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit and be approved to receive that federal funding. British Columbians must also have filed, or agree to file, a 2019 B.C. income tax return.

ALSO READ: B.C.'s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

Payments will start to go out within days of application for those approved, the province said.

“While there may be minor delays during the initial surge, government staff will be working to quickly process payments,” the province said.

Starting May 1, applications can be made online, at any time, at gov.bc.ca/workerbenefit.

The province will also be launching a hotline for general support or questions about the supports available, at 778-309-4630, or toll-free at 1-855-955-3545.

Applications for the emergency benefit will be taken over the phone beginning on May 4.

ALSO READ: Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

More to come.

