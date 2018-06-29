U.S. President Donald Trump in his “Make America Great Again” campaign hat. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

A Vancouver-based restaurant manager has been fired after refusing to give service to a Trump supporter touting a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The incident happened at the Teahouse in Stanley Park, Sequoia Company of Restaurants confirmed Friday.

A spokesperson for the restaurant management company said that by refusing service the manager failed to abide by the restaurant’s philosophy of tolerance.

“Sequoia does not support intolerance of any kind, and it is because of these principles that we cannot discriminate against someone based on their support for the current administration in the United States or any other bona fide political party,” the company said in an emailed statement to Black Press Media.

“Like all our restaurants, The Teahouse has no political, ethnic or other bias and is committed to welcoming all visitors to Vancouver and treating all our customers with respect.”

The red hat has been sported by U.S. President Donald Trump supporters all across North America since his presidential campaign in 2016.

The management company said the fired manager is “a good person with a big heart and has a right to his personal beliefs.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top small-town B.C. grad headed to university at 16 years old
Next story
Surrey RCMP suspect impaired driving after roll-over crash

Just Posted

Advisory issued over animal killer’s planned relocation to Surrey

Kayla Bourque has a history of causing ‘unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals’

Surrey says howdy to howitzer

Local towing company transports big gun from Port Kells to Vancouver

Surrey RCMP suspect impaired driving after roll-over crash

It happened at 140th Street and 89th Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.

New book reveals Christian church’s ‘untold story’ in Surrey, White Rock

It’s called The Church in Surrey and White Rock: The Untold Story

Surrey police seize handgun, drugs while on patrol in Newton

Two men arrested Tuesday after RCMP see what appeared to be drug deal going down

VIDEO: Look inside Roland’s new music studio/HQ in Surrey

Music instrument maker opens ‘inspiration centre’ on King George Boulevard

U.S. baseball team rescues B.C. woman from burning car

Port Angeles Lefties were on their way to Kelowna when they rescued the woman along Highway 1

Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

Highly anticipated water park, swimming pool open in Aldergrove

New Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre was unveiled in a ceremony June 29

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Most Read