(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

British Columbians can reserve camping spots across the province starting March 8.

The Discover Camping reservation service gives B.C. residents the opportunity to book a spot two months before the start of the camping season. Non-B.C. residents can make reservations starting July 8.

Limited travel opportunities caused by COVID-19 might lead to a busy camping season, the province predicts, warning that those booking in should have back-up options in case their preferred site and date is booked.

READ ALSO: B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

“Our provincial parks have never been as important as they are right now,” says a statement from George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy. “They provide a special place to safely connect with nature and improve our health and well-being during these difficult times.”

Campgrounds will be subject to COVID-19 restrictions, with limits on how many people are allowed at each campsite. The government notes that public health gathering guidelines may change throughout the camping season, and camping parties are responsible for following them, even if there is a discrepancy between the site allowance and the health orders.

Reservations for day-use facilities, such as picnic shelters and halls, remain closed for 2021.

“We are all looking forward to another summer of camping and outdoor recreation in B.C.,” Heyman said. “And while public health concerns and advice remain, we are asking people to pick a campground as close to home as possible to avoid long road trips and non-essential travel.”

In 2020, campsites, visitor centres and day-use facilities were closed on March 24 as the province increased COVID-19 restrictions. Many campgrounds reopened June 1 with restrictions – limiting sites to eight individuals, including daytime visitors.

To book a camping site starting March 8, visit discovercamping.ca.

READ ALSO: ‘Just went crazy:’ Group gets lots of interest in random camping on public land

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

British ColumbiaCamping

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Man arrested after allegedly punching Burnaby Canadian Tire staff over mask rule
Next story
TransLink slow to reveal crucial details about ransomware attack, says union

Just Posted

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen spoke on Tuesday, Feb. 23, against proposed amendments to MAiD that would make more groups eligible, calling the Senate amendments a ‘Frankenstein bill’ (House of Commons video image)
Proposal to expand groups eligible for MAiD called a ‘Frankenstein bill’ by Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen

House of Commons is debating Senate amendments to legislation

Left to right: Beverley Rennicks, Courtney van den Boogaard, Alison Minto, Jenny Tate, and Matthew Campbell hand out Coldest Night of the Year toques Feb. 20. This year’s charity event raised more than $220K. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale’s Coldest Night event raises more than $220K

Supporters raise more than double original donation goal

Longtime basketball coach Allison McNeill is worried that the COVID-19 pandemic will adversely affect high-school athletes with university athletic aspirations. (Garrett James/Langley Events Centre photo)
COVID-19: Young athletes scrambling for scholarships, opportunities amid pandemic

‘They lost their whole Grade 12 year’ says Semiahmoo basketball coach Allison McNeill

When his owner had knee surgery, Kevin, 2, was able to continue to go for walks thanks to volunteers from Elder Dog Canada. (Contributed photo)
White Rock woman among dozens in Lower Mainland to benefit from Elder Dog program

Dog-care organization has a fleet of volunteer walkers ready, but requires more clients to serve

Travis Selje with Rex, the family dog he got to enjoy for the final six months of his life. (Submitted photo)
Defence says evidence ‘compelling, overwhelming’ to acquit Surrey woman in deadly crash

Epileptic seizure caused fatal crash that killed Travis Selje, lawyer argues in final submissions

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

A woman boards a transit bus through rear doors, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
TransLink slow to reveal crucial details about ransomware attack, says union

Union says company took months to admit what info was stolen, including SIN and bank account details

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Most Read