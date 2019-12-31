(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

B.C. resident among eight charged in Ontario child exploitation probe

Police say they communicated with 36 people online, pretending to be children

An Abbotford resident is among the eight people facing charges following an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children.

Police say officers went undercover in online chatrooms and on social media to identify, locate and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit children in Peterborough, Ont.

Over the course of three days, police say they communicated with 36 people, presenting themselves as children under the age of consent.

Investigators say they identified and charged eight suspects, six of whom were arrested after arriving at a location to meet a child for a sexual purpose.

One suspect was a repeat offender who had just completed a 10-year term on the Ontario Sex Offender Registry.

The suspects, who range from 21 to 55 years old, face a total of 36 charges.

Seven are from Ontario and one is from Abbotsford, B.C.

The Canadian Press

