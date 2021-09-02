B.C. reports 801 new cases, 6 COVID deaths as 1st-dose vaccinations top 85%

The province reported 801 new COVID-19 cases along with six deaths as of Thursday (Sept. 2).

Of the new cases, 267 are in Fraser Health, 128 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, 237 are in Interior Health, 103 are in Northern Health and 66 are in Island Health.

All six deaths were in Interior Health, where COVID restrictions have only recently begun to slow the surge in new cases. There have been a total of 1,824 COVID deaths in B.C.

There are currently 5,931 active cases in B.C. out of a total of 159,560 since the pandemic began. There are 199 people in hospital with the virus, 116 of whom are in ICU.

B.C.’s first dose vaccination rate for all eligible people reached 85.3 per cent, while the second dose rate reached 76.9 per cent. Of the 4,861 cases between Aug. 25–31, 68.8 per cent were in the unvaccinated, 10.2 per cent were in the partially vaccinated and 21 per cent were in the fully vaccinated.

Of the 268 hospitalizations between Aug. 18–31, unvaccinated people made up 75.7 per cent, partially vaccinated people made up 8.2 per cent and fully vaccinated people made up 16 per cent.

There have been two new outbreaks, while another has ended, for a total of 20. In long-term care, those are at Heritage Village, Northcrest Care Centre (Fraser Health), Arbutus Care Centre, Brock Fahrni (Vancouver Coastal Health), Village at Mill Creek – second floor, Cottonwoods Care Centre, Brookhaven Care Centre, Spring Valley Care Centre, Kamloops Seniors Village, Hillside Village (Interior Health) and Sunset Lodge (Island Health). In assisted living, there are outbreaks at Nicola Meadows, Hawthorn Park, David Lloyd Jones, Sun Pointe Village, Hardy View Lodge and Rose Woods Village (Interior Health).

In acute care, the outbreaks are at Peace Arch Hospital, Chilliwack General Hospital (Fraser Health) and Fort St. John Hospital (Northern Health).

