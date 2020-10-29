A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

One of the most recent deaths related to the ongoing pandemic in B.C. has been linked to a 10-person birthday party, health officials confirmed Thursday (Oct. 29).

Speaking from Surrey – the city seeing the highest number of COVID transmissions – provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 234 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday.

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 2,344 in the province. Eighty-six people are in hospital, 24 of whom are intensive care.

In addition, another person has died – a senior woman within the Fraser Health region. That brings the total number of deaths to 262.

During the news conference, Henry also reminded British Columbians of the official health order which bars people from having more than six guests over at once, essentially banning large Halloween parties and other indoor gatherings.

More to come.

