B.C. reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 667 new cases Friday

B.C. public health teams reported 667 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 province-wide Friday, with 13 more deaths, including as many as 10 residents at Willingdon Care Centre in Burnaby where an outbreak has infected 90 people.

The other two deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region. Fraser Health recorded 246 of the new cases, with another 184 in Northern Health despite a much lower total population.

There are 367 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections as of Oct. 15, down 11 since Thursday, with 152 of them in intensive care, down one in the past 24 hours.

There has been one new health care outbreak at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel, one of the Northern Health communities where new public health orders shut down bars and restricted private gatherings this week. An outbreak at the Delta View Care Centre in Delta has been declared over, with a total of 19 active outbreaks in the province’s health care system.

RELATED: B.C. vaccination order extended to hospitals, community care

RELATED: Northern B.C. crisis brings back private gathering restrictions

From Oct. 7-13, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.3% of cases and from Sept. 30-Oct. 13, they accounted for 76.3% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by health region for Oct. 15:

• 246 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,221 active

• 75 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 724 active

• 101 new cases in Interior Health, 817 active

• 184 new cases in Northern Health, 734 active

• 59 new cases in Island Health, 572 active

• two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 60 active

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus