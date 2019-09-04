Rent increases in B.C. are controlled based on the inflation rate for the previous year. (Black Press files)

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

Annual rent increases in B.C. will be capped at 2.6 per cent for 2020, up from 2.5 per cent this year based on the B.C. government’s formula.

The province changed the formula last year, removing an additional two per cent above the annual inflation rate that was in place since 2004. The rent cap is based on the average 12-month increase in B.C.’s Consumer Price Index, as measured up to July and set in September.

Landlords now have to apply to an arbitrator for rent increases greater than the cap, based on the cost of significant repairs or renovations that were not anticipated, or financial loss from an “extraordinary increase in operating expenses of the residential property,” according to B.C.’s residential policy guideline.

RELATED: New home cost dips in B.C. urban centres

For people renting in manufactured home parks, the maximum increase is the same, plus a proportional amount for increases in local government charges and utility fees.

Landlords must provide three months notice for rent increases. Assistance in dealing with disputes over rent, landlord access, inspections and other issues is available through the B.C. Residential Tenancy Branch.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Abbotsford teen was victim of fatal car crash in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Discover how Surrey’s heritage heart has changed over 100 years at upcoming talk

Upcoming talk reveals the changes that Cloverdale’s Heritage Campus have undergone

How Surrey’s Glen Foll became a hockey legend in Australia

‘I got to play in a lot of places you wouldn’t expect to have hockey’

Surrey man dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Surrey RCMP pensions will be transferable to new police force, city says

Mayor Doug McCallum says he expects up to 60 per cent of RCMP members to join new force

New technology to inform drivers about train delays in Surrey, Langley

$3.8 million Railway Crossing Information System set to launch at six locations in mid-September

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

UPDATED: Abbotsford teen was victim of fatal car crash in Chilliwack

School district deploying additional counsellors and staff for grieving students

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

Most Read