A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks past a large emoji face painted on the boarded up windows of a store on Robson Street, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. has recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and no additional deaths.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed to reporters Wednesday (July 22) that three of the new cases are epi-linked.

This brings the total active confirmed cases to 205. Seventeen people are in hospital, three of those in critical care. B.C. has not recorded any deaths linked to the novel coronavirus for six days.

“The COVID-19 curve is trending in a way we do not want it to go, which is up,”

Seventy of the recent confirmed cases are linked to community exposures in Kelowna. Roughly 1,000 people are self-isolating at home, across the entire province, because they have been in contact with someone who has contracted the contagious respiratory illness.

British Columbians have been in Phase Three of the B.C. government’s reopening plan for nearly four weeks.

When asked what has led to the recent increase in cases, Henry said she believes reopening the province – such as restaurants, businesses and other public buildings – was done in a measured and thoughtful way.

ALSO READ: B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

ALSO READ: B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

More to come.

Coronavirus

