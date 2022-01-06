Vaccine clinic at Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt opens on Jan. 7. B.C. health authorities are reopening community vaccination centres as booster shots and vaccination for children aged 5-11 continue. (Bailey Moreton/Goldstream News)

Vaccine clinic at Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt opens on Jan. 7. B.C. health authorities are reopening community vaccination centres as booster shots and vaccination for children aged 5-11 continue. (Bailey Moreton/Goldstream News)

B.C. records 3,223 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, more in ICU

Hospital cases creep up as official active cases pass 31,000

B.C. public health teams recorded 3,223 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, from almost 15,000 test results completed in the past 24 hours.

There are 324 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections as of Jan. 6, up by five in the past 24 hours, and 90 of those patients in critical care, up by seven. There were three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 2,430 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

There are now more than 31,000 official active infection cases in B.C. With daily molecular testing at full capacity, the number of actual infections in the community since the advent of the Omicron variant may be several times higher. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says people who have been exposed or have mild respiratory symptoms should assume they are infected and self-isolate for five days.

With new confirmed cases running in the thousands per day since before Christmas, the focus for testing is on people with symptoms and the measure being watched most closely is the hospitalization rate, which has been slowly creeping up in the past two weeks as infections soared.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: Loved ones turned away from senior homes, advocate says

RELATED: B.C. staff threatened, harassed at COVID-19 testing centres

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
UPDATE: Alex Fraser Bridge closes due to winter conditions, possible closure for Port Mann
Next story
Surrey Police Service officers on patrol with Mounties hit 1,000 case-call mark

Just Posted

The site for the proposed “Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex” on the Fairgrounds. (Image via surrey.ca)
More than $50M has been allocated over the next three years for a ‘Sport & Ice Complex’ in Cloverdale

Black Press Media file photo Black Press Media file photo
Surrey, Burnaby men fined for failing to accurately disclose trades, shareholdings

Lady Gaga at Surrey’s Mirage nightclub in 2008, from a video posted to the “alexandrajose” channel on YouTube.
Watch Lady Gaga sing ‘Just Dance’ at Surrey’s Mirage nightclub in 2008

A South Surrey resident is frustrated with the city after he and his neighbours spent two hours on Thursday morning clearing sidewalks of snow, in keeping with local bylaws, only to have a city plow come along minutes later and undo all their work. (file photo)
City of Surrey snowplows immediately undo senior shovelers’ efforts