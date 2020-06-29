FILE – Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19. (B.C. Government image)

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

The province has recorded 26 new cases since Friday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Monday (June 29).

The new cases breakdown to 10 from Friday to Saturday, 14 from Saturday to Sunday and two between Sunday and Monday. B.C. had no new deaths during those days.

B.C. total number of test positive cases has grown to 2,904.

Henry said that as B.C. enters Phase 3, with non-essential travel now allowed, “how we interact with others doesn’t change. She urged people to stay home if they have any symptoms and respect the communities they visit.

“We have flattened our curve here in B.C…. but everyone needs to continue to do their part,” she said.

We can’t afford to have exceptions or half measures.”

Henry said that a plan for long-term care visits was expected to come Tuesday, following months of little to no visits for seniors in long-term care.

READ MORE: COVID-19 models show Canada is moving 'in the right direction'

Coronavirus

