Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, watches Dr. Vitaly Bard administer the coronavirus vaccine to nurse Mary Glenen-Calder as he tours a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Peel Region during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, watches Dr. Vitaly Bard administer the coronavirus vaccine to nurse Mary Glenen-Calder as he tours a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Peel Region during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. records 1st COVID-related death in a week; 54 new cases

The person who died lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health area

B.C. officials have announced the province’s first COVID-19 death in one weeks time as 54 more people test positive for the respiratory illness.

The person who died lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health area.

Twenty new cases were recorded in Interior Health, followed by 19 in Fraser Health, nine in Vancouver Coastal, five in Island Health and one in Northern Health.

There are currently 650 active cases of COVID-19, of which 63 people are in hospital and 12 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 79.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received their first dose, with 51.9 per cent of people receiving their second jab.

Currently, there is one active outbreak in acute care at Laurel Place in Surrey Memorial Hospital.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Federal government announces return of Canadian cruise ship industry
Next story
B.C. becomes 1st in Canada to launch province-wide prescribed safe drug supply access

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey launches 2 anti-gang youth programs

TEASER PIC. Comedian Jessica Pigeau will headline a Laugh Wild comedy show in Surrey on July 27.
‘Comedyville’ night in Surrey to feature Pigeau and several others, for free

Vancouver law courts. (File photo)
Surrey robber loses bid to have guilty pleas vacated to avoid being deported

Singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh in the video for his “Umbrella” song. (YouTube screenshot)
Surrey connections to ‘Umbrella’ hit song by Indian pop star/actor Diljit Dosanjh