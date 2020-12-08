People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Another 16 people have died due to complications from COVID-19 in B.C., health officials confirmed Tuesday (Dec. 8).

The new death toll – now totally 543– comes as the province also recorded 566 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

There are 9,315 active cases.

Officials said that 352 people are currently hospitalized, 74 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new cases come one day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced COVID-19 restrictions were extended until Jan. 8.

“Let’s make the coming weeks our ‘winter break’ by breaking the chain of transmission in our province. We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let’s ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts,” the pair said in a statement.

“Take in the holiday lights in your neighbourhood, have a virtual visit with friends or support a ‘drive in and drop off’ charitable toy drive.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID
Next story
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Just Posted

Jeremy Morgan is wanted by the Surrey RCMP. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP seeking 33-year-old man on robbery, firearms charges

Jeremy Morgan known to frequent Whalley area, police say

File photo of Surrey firefighters working to free a driver after a car crash in Surrey.
Surrey looking into reducing speed limits on residential streets

City council has approved a year-long pilot project that will see limits reduced to 40 km/h on three streets and 30 km/h on three others

Peace Arch Elementary. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Elementary school coaching by volunteer with criminal past questioned

School district says a review of volunteer at White Rock’s Peace Arch Elementary underway

The Snowbirds perform over White Rock in 2017. (Contributed file photo)
Snowbirds to return to White Rock next July

Aerial performance to take place July 18

Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company will read a version of “Maybe This Christmas Means a Little Bit More” for online broadcast from Dec. 21 to 24. Cast and crew involved in the performance are, clockwise from bottom right, Bridget Browning, Tony Loyer, Kelly Thompson, Kailea deLeon, Colleen McGoff Dean, George Stone, Gordon Law and Joyce Gillespie. (submitted photos)
Surrey’s Naked Stage aims to grow audience as COVID forces shows online

Christmas-themed reader’s theatre show to be presented free on YouTube from Dec. 21-24

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

Image posted to the website pne.ca/winterlights
PNE’s WinterLights set to open; Robson Square skating is cancelled for now

Drive-thru event at East Vancouver fair site

B.C. NDP finance critic Mike Bernier speaks in the legislature, Feb. 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Applications based on 2019 income, late budget delays further aid

Most Read