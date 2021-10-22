Anna Lewald, left, a registered nurse at South Peninsula Hospital, gives Dave Aplin, right, an influenza vaccine at a flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Homer High School in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

B.C. records 13 more COVID-19 deaths Friday, 649 new cases

365 people in hospital, intensive care patients up to 142

B.C. public health teams recorded another 649 cases of COVID-19 Friday, with 13 additional deaths as efforts continue to get vaccination rates up in some communities.

There are 365 people in hospital as of Oct. 22, down 12 from Thursday, 142 of them in intensive care, up by six in the past 24 hours.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

more to come…

